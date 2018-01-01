Fidelity UK Special Situations Y-ACC-GBP fund price, performance, charts and research

Interactive Investor
Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

Fidelity

Domicile

Luxembourg

ISIN

LU2219351793

Benchmark

FTSE AllSh TR GBP

Legal Structure

SICAV

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to achieve long term capital growth from a portfolio primarily made up of the equity securities of companies that are listed, incorporated or have their domicile in, or exercise a majority of their activity in the UK. The Investment Manager will focus on companies it believes to be undervalued and whose recovery potential (i.e. potential recovery of share prices reflecting improving business fundamentals) is not recognised by the market (i.e. special situations). The fund will have a mixture of investments in larger, medium and smaller sized companies. The Investment Manager is not restricted in its choice of companies either by size or industry, and will choose stocks largely determined by the availability of attractive investment opportunities. The fund is actively managed and references the FTSE All Share Index (the ‘Index’) for performance comparison only.

