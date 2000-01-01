Investment Strategy

The fund’s objective is to seek a high level of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in high-yielding, lower-quality securities of issuers that have their principal business activities in the United States. This fund will suit those investors seeking high income and capital appreciation and who are prepared to accept the risks associated with this type of investment. The type of debt securities in which the fund will primarily invest will be subject to high risk, will not be required to meet a minimum rating standard and may not be rated for creditworthiness by any internationally recognized rating agency. The aim of the fund is to provide investors with relatively high income with the possibility of capital gains. Power is reserved to invest up to 100% of the assets of the fund in securities issued or guaranteed by certain government and other public bodies as described more fully in the Prospectus.