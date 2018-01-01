Fiera Oaks EM Select B Acc EUR fund price, performance, charts and research

Fiera Oaks EM Select B Acc EUR
Fund
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
Loading...
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
Distribution Type
accumulation
Manager Group
Charlemagne Capital
Domicile
Ireland
ISIN
IE00BKTNQ673
Benchmark
-
Legal Structure
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to seek to achieve capital growth by investing directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of financial instruments taking exposure to Global Frontier Countries and Global Emerging Countries.
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News