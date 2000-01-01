First Sentier Asian Prpty Secs B GBP Acc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History3.65%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.05
  • 3 Year alpha-0.44
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Asia TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.75%
  • IA SectorProperty Other
  • Manager GroupFirst State
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B1F76J34

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve an investment return consistent with income and long term capital growth. The Fund primarily invests in a broad selection of Asian securities issued by real estate investment trusts or companies that own, develop or manage real property. The Fund may also invest in Australian and New Zealand securities of a similar type.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .