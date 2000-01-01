Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to protect against UK inflation and provide growth by achieving a positive return (gross of fees and charges) of 4% in excess of the UK Retail Prices Index over a rolling 5 year period. The Fund will adopt a total return approach and invest in a broad range of traditional and alternative asset classes globally which may include but are not limited to inflation-linked bonds, developed and emerging market equities, developed and emerging market debt and exchange-traded funds. In order to gain exposure to these asset classes the Fund may invest in transferable securities, money market instruments, collective investment schemes, derivatives, and deposits.