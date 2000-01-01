First Sentier Diversified Gr B GBP Acc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.24%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.05
  • 3 Year alpha-1.82
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkUK RPI (with track record)
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.99%
  • IA SectorFlexible Investment
  • Manager GroupFirst State
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BVXC2S15

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to protect against UK inflation and provide growth by achieving a positive return (gross of fees and charges) of 4% in excess of the UK Retail Prices Index over a rolling 5 year period. The Fund will adopt a total return approach and invest in a broad range of traditional and alternative asset classes globally which may include but are not limited to inflation-linked bonds, developed and emerging market equities, developed and emerging market debt and exchange-traded funds. In order to gain exposure to these asset classes the Fund may invest in transferable securities, money market instruments, collective investment schemes, derivatives, and deposits.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .