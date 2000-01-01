First Sentier Diversified Gr B GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.24%
- 3 Year sharpe0.05
- 3 Year alpha-1.82
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkUK RPI (with track record)
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.99%
- IA SectorFlexible Investment
- Manager GroupFirst State
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BVXC2S15
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to protect against UK inflation and provide growth by achieving a positive return (gross of fees and charges) of 4% in excess of the UK Retail Prices Index over a rolling 5 year period. The Fund will adopt a total return approach and invest in a broad range of traditional and alternative asset classes globally which may include but are not limited to inflation-linked bonds, developed and emerging market equities, developed and emerging market debt and exchange-traded funds. In order to gain exposure to these asset classes the Fund may invest in transferable securities, money market instruments, collective investment schemes, derivatives, and deposits.