First Sentier Emerg Mkts Bd B GBP H Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.77%
- 3 Year sharpe0.17
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkJPM EMBI Global Diversified Hedge TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.93%
- IA Sector-
- Manager GroupFirst State
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B6R3H571
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve an investment return from income and capital appreciation. The Fund primarily invests in debt securities issued or guaranteed by governments, financial institutions or companies in Emerging Markets. The Fund may also invest in securities which are economically linked to Emerging Markets. The majority of the Fund will be invested in debt securities denominated in US dollars.