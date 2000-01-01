First Sentier Glb Lstd Infra B GBP Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History3.05%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.10
  • 3 Year alpha2.3
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE Global Core Infra 50/50 NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.79%
  • IA SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupFirst State
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B24HK556

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve an investment return consistent with income and long term capital growth. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of listed infrastructure and infrastructure related securities from around the world.

Latest news

