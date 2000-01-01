First Sentier Glbl Prpty Secs B GBP Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.28%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.26
  • 3 Year alpha4.03
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE EPRA Nareit Developed TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)
  • OCF0.84%
  • IA SectorProperty Other
  • Manager GroupFirst State
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B1F76N79

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve an investment return consistent with income and long term capital growth. The Fund primarily invests in a broad selection of securities issued by real estate investment trusts or companies that own, develop or manage real property from around the world.

