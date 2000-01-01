First Sentier Glbl Prpty Secs B GBP Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.31%
- 3 Year sharpe0.26
- 3 Year alpha4.01
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE EPRA Nareit Developed TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.88%
- IA SectorProperty Other
- Manager GroupFirst State
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B1F76P93
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve an investment return consistent with income and long term capital growth. The Fund primarily invests in a broad selection of securities issued by real estate investment trusts or companies that own, develop or manage real property from around the world.