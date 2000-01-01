Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to protect against UK inflation and provide growth by achieving a positive return (gross of fees and charges) of 4% in excess of the UK Retail Prices Index over a rolling 5 year period. By investing in the Fund, capital is at risk. There is no guarantee that the Fund will deliver positive returns over this, or any other, period. The Fund will adopt a total return approach and invest in a broad range of traditional and alternative asset classes globally which may include but are not limited to inflation linked bonds, developed and emerging market equities, developed and emerging market debt and exchange traded funds. In order to gain exposure to these asset classes the Fund may invest in transferable securities, money market instruments, collective investment schemes, derivatives and deposits.