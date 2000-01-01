Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve an investment return from income and capital appreciation. The Fund primarily invests in debt securities issued or guaranteed by governments, financial institutions or companies in Emerging Markets. The Fund may also invest in securities which are economically linked to Emerging Markets. The majority of the Fund will be invested in debt securities denominated in US dollars. The Fund will invest at least 80 per cent of its net assets in bonds and other debt securities issued or guaranteed by governments of Emerging Markets or their agencies, and by companies established or having significant operations in Emerging Markets.