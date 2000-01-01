First State Global Resources B Acc GBP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.47%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.66
  • 3 Year alpha-5.25
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • Benchmark-
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.82%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupFirst State
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0033737767

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in equities in the natural resources and energy sectors worldwide.

Latest news

