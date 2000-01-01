First State Greater China Gr B Acc GBP

  • Yield History0.99%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.91
  • 3 Year alpha3.68
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI Golden Dragon NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.05%
  • SectorChina/Greater China
  • Manager GroupFirst State
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0033874321

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in equity and equity type securities issued by companies established or having a predominant part of their economic activities in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

