First State Greater China Gr B Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.99%
- 3 Year sharpe0.91
- 3 Year alpha3.68
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI Golden Dragon NR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.05%
- SectorChina/Greater China
- Manager GroupFirst State
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0033874321
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in equity and equity type securities issued by companies established or having a predominant part of their economic activities in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.