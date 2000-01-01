First State Japan Focus B Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.04%
- 3 Year sharpe1.14
- 3 Year alpha7.91
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI Japan 100% hedged to GBP NR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.10%
- SectorJapan
- Manager GroupFirst State
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BWNGX432
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund will predominantly invest in large and midcapitalisation equity securities issued by companies that are established, operating or have their economic activities mainly in Japan and which are listed, traded or dealt in on Regulated Markets worldwide and in equity related instruments listed, traded or dealt in on Regulated Markets worldwide which provide exposure to Japan. The Fund may also invest in other equity securities and equity related instruments which are listed, traded or dealt in on Regulated Markets worldwide as well as in cash and near cash.