Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund will predominantly invest in large and midcapitalisation equity securities issued by companies that are established, operating or have their economic activities mainly in Japan and which are listed, traded or dealt in on Regulated Markets worldwide and in equity related instruments listed, traded or dealt in on Regulated Markets worldwide which provide exposure to Japan. The Fund may also invest in other equity securities and equity related instruments which are listed, traded or dealt in on Regulated Markets worldwide as well as in cash and near cash.