FP Apollo Multi Asset Bal D GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.29%
- 3 Year sharpe0.66
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkARC Sterling Bal Private Client TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.81%
- SectorUnclassified Sector
- Manager GroupFundRock
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B3FPF276
Investment Strategy
The Fund seeks to achieve a positive return over the medium to longer term, which is in excess of normal cash deposit rates. The Fund will seek to achieve its objectives by investing in a range of assets including collective investment schemes, closed-ended funds, transferable securities, money market instruments and cash/deposits.