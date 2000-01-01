Investment Strategy

To achieve above average returns and attempt to perform a top quartile profile when measured against competing funds in the same sector. At least 8% of investment is in shares of companies which are established in Europe and Ireland (but not the UK). the Fund can also invest in companies from outside Europe who do substantial business in Europe and are listed on a recognised stock exchange. the Fund will hold shares in 36 companies. the Fund may also invest in other types of shares, bonds (contracts to repay borrowed money with interest at fixed intervals), regulated funds (which are schemes where investors’ money is pooled to buy investments), cash and similar cashlike investments, as well as money market instruments (which are a type of security where cash can be deposited for short periods) and other types of investments which are mainly bought or sold on recognised stock exchanges.