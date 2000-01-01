FP Carmignac Emerging Markets A GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.46%
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI EM NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.95%
- IA SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
- Manager GroupCarmignac
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BK1W2P36
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve capital growth over a period of at least five years. The Fund will typically invest between 80% – 95% in shares (as outlined above), however, on rare occasions, such as when the markets are experiencing heavy turmoil, the Fund may decrease its exposure to company shares to no less than 51% and invest a greater proportion (up to 40%) in debt instruments (as outlined below).