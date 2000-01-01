FP Carmignac European Leaders B GBP Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI Daily Europe Ex UK TR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.55%
  • IA SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupCarmignac
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BJHPXB21

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve capital growth over a period of at least five years.

Latest news

