Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve capital growth over a period of at least five years. The Fund will invest at least 80% directly in shares (as outlined above) and on an ancillary basis in debt instruments (including fixed-rate bonds, floating-rate bonds, negotiable debt, and up to 10% in contingent convertible bonds) and money market instruments without restrictions in terms of allocation by sectors, regions, countries, including emerging countries. However, on rare occasions, such as when the markets are experiencing heavy turmoil, the Fund may decrease its exposure to compounders shares to no less than 51% and invest a greater proportion (up to 40%) in debt instruments (as outlinedabove).