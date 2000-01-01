FP Foresight Global Rl Infras A GBP Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkUK CPI + 3%
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.85%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupFundRock
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BK0TB032

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to grow, over any 5 year period, by more than 3% per annum above the rate of UK inflation (as measured by the UK Consumer Prices Index). There is no guarantee that the fund will achieve a positive return over this, or any other, period and you may not get back the original amount you invested.

Latest news

