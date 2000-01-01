FP Foresight Sust Rl Estt Scs A GBP Inc
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkNot benchmark
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.85%
- IA Sector-
- Manager GroupFundRock
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BMFYBC97
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide an income yield of 4% net of fees with a secondary objective to achieve capital growth over a rolling 5 year period. The Fund will invest in global real estate via publicly traded securities (listed) on stock exchanges in developed markets (meaning North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific), primarily Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), Investment Trusts and Closed-Ended Funds.