- Yield History0.84%
- 3 Year sharpe0.42
- 3 Year alpha-1.99
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkARC Sterling Bal Private Client TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF1.66%
- SectorUnclassified Sector
- Manager GroupFundRock
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B51J2488
Investment Strategy
The aim of the fund is to provide shareholders with medium to long term investment growth through investing across multiple asset classes targeted towards investors prepared to assume some market risk. The Fund will seek to achieve its objective through investment either directly or indirectly to multiple asset classes including global equities, global fixed income, emerging market equities, emerging fixed income, global real estate, global commodities, managed futures and hedge funds.