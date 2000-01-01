FP Miton Income B Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.16%
- 3 Year sharpe0.47
- 3 Year alpha-2.03
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.97%
- SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupFundRock
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B29LZ795
Investment Strategy
To achieve a reasonable and rising income together with long term capital growth. The Fund intends to invest primarily in UK companies but may invest internationally. The Fund may also invest in other investments to the extent permitted by the FCA Rules as applicable from time to time and as explained in this Prospectus.