FP New Capital UK Select Equity Ord Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF0.92%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupWAY Group
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BZ1NS428
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to seek long term capital appreciation, through a combination of capital growth and income.