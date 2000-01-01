FP Octopus UK Equity B Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.80%
- 3 Year sharpe0.53
- 3 Year alpha-1.19
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA UK All Companies Sector
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.17%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupFundRock
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B4130Q19
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve capital growth over the medium to longer term which is in excess of that of the UK equity market average. The Fund aims to generate a return, which is in excess of that of the UK equity market average asmeasured by generally accepted broad market indices, like the FTSE All-Share index. It will seek to achieve its objective through investments primarily in UK equities, through Shares and units of collective investment schemes such as unit trusts, OEICs and other UCITS Funds, closed-ended schemes and individual stocks. Foreign currency exposure may be hedged back into £-Sterling.