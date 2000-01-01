Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve capital growth over the medium to longer term which is in excess of that of the UK equity market average. The Fund aims to generate a return, which is in excess of that of the UK equity market average asmeasured by generally accepted broad market indices, like the FTSE All-Share index. It will seek to achieve its objective through investments primarily in UK equities, through Shares and units of collective investment schemes such as unit trusts, OEICs and other UCITS Funds, closed-ended schemes and individual stocks. Foreign currency exposure may be hedged back into £-Sterling.