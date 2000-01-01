FP Octopus UK Micro Cap Growth P Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.11
  • 3 Year alpha9.87
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNumis SC plus AIM, Ex IT
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.25%
  • SectorUK Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupFundRock
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BYQ7HN43

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve capital growth by focusing on areas of the UK market where the Investment Manager identifies capital growth opportunities.

Latest news

