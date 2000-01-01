FP Octopus UK Micro Cap Growth P Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe1.11
- 3 Year alpha9.87
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNumis SC plus AIM, Ex IT
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.25%
- SectorUK Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupFundRock
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BYQ7HN43
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve capital growth by focusing on areas of the UK market where the Investment Manager identifies capital growth opportunities.