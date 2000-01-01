Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve income in excess of 100% of the yield of the FTSE All-Share Index each year, together with long term capital growth (over any 5 year period). There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve either income and/or capital growth over any given period. Investments in the Fund tend to be volatile and investors should expect an above average price increase or decrease. The Fund may be denominated in or hold assets in a currency other than Sterling. The performance of the fund may therefore rise and fall as a result of exchange rate fluctuations. Some of the investments in the Fund can be difficult to sell at times, which could affect the price of units/shares.