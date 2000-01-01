FP Rayliant Quantamental EM Equity A
Fund
Fund Info
- Yield History1.89%
- 3 Year sharpe0.38
- 3 Year alpha-1.62
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE RAFI Emerging TR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF0.83%
- IA SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
- Manager GroupFundRock
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B4TW6408
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to track the returns of FTSE RAFI® Emerging Markets Index1 (the “Index”) in GBP (Sterling) terms. The Fund will primarily invest directly in the securities that make up the Index. Securities will be held with weightings generally proportionate to that of the Index.