FP Rayliant Quantamental EM Equity A

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.89%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.38
  • 3 Year alpha-1.62
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE RAFI Emerging TR EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.83%
  • IA SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
  • Manager GroupFundRock
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B4TW6408

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to track the returns of FTSE RAFI® Emerging Markets Index1 (the “Index”) in GBP (Sterling) terms. The Fund will primarily invest directly in the securities that make up the Index. Securities will be held with weightings generally proportionate to that of the Index.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .