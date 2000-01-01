FP Russell Invsmts Defensive Assts C Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.64%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.01
  • 3 Year alpha0.85
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkUK Base Rate PR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.90%
  • SectorUnclassified Sector
  • Manager GroupFundRock
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B4L7KL81

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation. The Fund will seek to achieve its objective by investing predominantly in: • global fixed income securities; • money market instruments, cash and near cash, deposits; • collective investment schemes that invest predominantly in global fixed income securities, money market instruments, cash and near cash, deposits or schemes whose objective is to exceed a cash benchmark; and/or • collective investment schemes that invest predominantly in equity securities or which adopt other appropriate investment strategies.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .