Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation. The Fund will seek to achieve its objective by investing predominantly in: • global fixed income securities; • money market instruments, cash and near cash, deposits; • collective investment schemes that invest predominantly in global fixed income securities, money market instruments, cash and near cash, deposits or schemes whose objective is to exceed a cash benchmark; and/or • collective investment schemes that invest predominantly in equity securities or which adopt other appropriate investment strategies.