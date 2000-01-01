FP Russell Invsmts Intl Gr Assts C Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.77%
- 3 Year sharpe1.10
- 3 Year alpha2.55
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI 50%Hdg NR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.11%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupFundRock
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B4JQSQ86
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation. The Fund will seek to achieve its objective by investing predominantly in: • non-Sterling denominated equity securities; • collective investment schemes which invest predominantly in non-Sterling denominated equity securities; and/or • other investments permitted by the COLL Sourcebook (for example American Depositary Receipts and Global Depositary Receipts) that gain exposure to non-Sterling denominated equity securities or Sterling denominated fixed income securities.