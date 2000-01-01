Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation. The Fund will seek to achieve its objective by investing predominantly in: • non-Sterling denominated equity securities; • collective investment schemes which invest predominantly in non-Sterling denominated equity securities; and/or • other investments permitted by the COLL Sourcebook (for example American Depositary Receipts and Global Depositary Receipts) that gain exposure to non-Sterling denominated equity securities or Sterling denominated fixed income securities.