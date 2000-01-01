FP Russell Invsmts Mlt Asst Gr III C Acc

  • Yield History1.24%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.83
  • 3 Year alpha-0.5
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.62%
  • SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
  • Manager GroupFundRock
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7W5QJ24

The Fund aims to achieve capital appreciation over the long term. The Fund will seek to achieve its objective by investing predominantly in: • global equity securities; • global fixed income securities; • collective investment schemes which invest predominantly in global equity securities and fixed income securities.

