FP Russell Invsmts Mlt Asst Gr III C Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.24%
- 3 Year sharpe0.83
- 3 Year alpha-0.5
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.62%
- SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Manager GroupFundRock
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7W5QJ24
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve capital appreciation over the long term. The Fund will seek to achieve its objective by investing predominantly in: • global equity securities; • global fixed income securities; • collective investment schemes which invest predominantly in global equity securities and fixed income securities.