FP Russell Invsmts Multi Asset Inc C Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.43%
- 3 Year sharpe0.56
- 3 Year alpha-1.41
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.79%
- SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Manager GroupFundRock
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8GKWL49
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide income whilst maintaining the ability to achieve capital appreciation over the longer term. The Fund will seek to achieve its objective by investing predominantly in: • global equity securities; • global fixed income securities; • collective investment schemes which invest predominantly in global equity securities and fixed income securities.