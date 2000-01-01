FP Russell Invsmts Real Assets C GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.30%
- 3 Year sharpe0.53
- 3 Year alpha-1.62
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkUK RPI
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.25%
- SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupFundRock
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B4KQS127
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation. The Fund will seek to achieve its objective by investing predominantly in: • collective investment schemes and other investments (for example transferable securities)that provide exposure to alternative asset classes such as global property, infrastructure, commodities (indirectly, for example through exchange traded commodity index futures) and inflation linked securities; • global fixed income securities; and/or • global equity securities.