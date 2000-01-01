FP Tyndall Global B Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.45%
- 3 Year sharpe1.31
- 3 Year alpha-0.72
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI World NR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.04%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupFundRock
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B56QT873
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth, which should be seen as five years plus, through both capital appreciation and income generation. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve a positive return over this, or any other, period and investors may not get back the original amount they invested.