FP Tyndall Global B Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.45%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.31
  • 3 Year alpha-0.72
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI World NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.04%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupFundRock
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B56QT873

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth, which should be seen as five years plus, through both capital appreciation and income generation. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve a positive return over this, or any other, period and investors may not get back the original amount they invested.

Latest news

