Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to achieve capital growth over the medium to longer term. The Fund will invest predominantly in global equities and in particular will invest in such equities in those sectors identified by the investment manager as providing solutions to the challenges of sustainability. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will hold cash on deposit up to 10% of the value of the Fund. The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities, collective investment schemes, money market instruments and near cash.