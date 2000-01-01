Franklin Biotechnology Discv Z(acc)GBP

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.37
  • 3 Year alpha-2.41
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNASDAQ Biotechnology PR USD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.32%
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupFranklin Templeton
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0774687577

The Fund’s investment objective is capital appreciation. The Fund invests principally in equity securities of biotechnology companies and discovery research firms (including small to mid-sized companies) located in the US and other countries, and to a lesser extent in debt securities of any type of issuers worldwide.

