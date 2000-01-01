Franklin European Growth A(Ydis)GBP

  • Yield History0.36%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.23
  • 3 Year alpha-6.97
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI Europe NR EUR
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.83%
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupFranklin Templeton
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0465790979

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in equity and/or equity-related securities (including warrants and convertible securities) of companies of any market capitalisation. The Fund principally invests its net assets in securities of issuers incorporated or having their principal business activities in European countries.

