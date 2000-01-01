Franklin European Opportunities W Acc

  • Yield History1.88%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.37
  • 3 Year alpha-6.19
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI Europe Ex UK NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.05%
  • SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupFranklin Templeton
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7JBJ503

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide long-term capital growth by investing principally in European (excluding UK) equities. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in a focused portfolio of equity and/or equity-related securities of companies, of any market capitalisation, which are incorporated or have their principal business activities in European countries (excluding the UK).

