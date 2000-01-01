Franklin European Opportunities W Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.88%
- 3 Year sharpe0.37
- 3 Year alpha-6.19
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI Europe Ex UK NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.05%
- SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupFranklin Templeton
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7JBJ503
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide long-term capital growth by investing principally in European (excluding UK) equities. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in a focused portfolio of equity and/or equity-related securities of companies, of any market capitalisation, which are incorporated or have their principal business activities in European countries (excluding the UK).