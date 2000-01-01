Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is to maximise total investment return consisting of income and capital appreciation. The Investment Manager seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in equity securities of infrastructure-related companies whose principal business is the ownership, management, construction, operation, utilisation or financing of infrastructure assets and which are located around the world, including Emerging Markets. The Fund seeks to invest in companies across a wide range of infrastructure-related sectors and countries. The Fund may distribute income gross of expenses.