Franklin Glbl Lstd Infrs W(acc)GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe1.07
- 3 Year alpha1.78
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkS&P Global Infrastructure TR USD
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF1.05%
- Sector-
- Manager GroupFranklin Templeton
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0909058728
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is to maximise total investment return consisting of income and capital appreciation. The Investment Manager seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in equity securities of infrastructure-related companies whose principal business is the ownership, management, construction, operation, utilisation or financing of infrastructure assets and which are located around the world, including Emerging Markets. The Fund seeks to invest in companies across a wide range of infrastructure-related sectors and countries. The Fund may distribute income gross of expenses.