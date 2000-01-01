Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in equity and equity-related transferable securities (including equity-linked notes, such as participatory notes) across the world. The Fund’s exposure to various industries, regions and markets may vary from time to time according to the Investment Manager’s opinion as to the prevailing conditions and prospects for these markets. The Fund may also invest in financial derivative instruments for hedging purposes and efficient portfolio management, which may include, inter alia, swaps such as credit default swaps, forwards, futures contracts, as well as options on such contracts either dealt on Regulated Markets or over-the-counter. The Investment Manager employs a disciplined, bottom-up investment approach to identify attractive investment opportunities that have higher expected19 revenue and earnings growth than their peers.