Franklin India A(Ydis)GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.36
- 3 Year alpha-3.46
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI India NR USD
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF1.88%
- SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupFranklin Templeton
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0231206078
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is capital appreciation. The Fund invests principally in equity securities including common stock, preferred stock and convertible securities, as well as in warrants, participatory notes, and depository receipts of (i) companies registered in India, (ii) companies which perform a predominant part of their business in India, and (iii) holding companies which hold a predominant part of their participations in companies referred to in (i) and (ii), all of them across the entire market capitalization spectrum from small- to large-cap companies.