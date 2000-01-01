Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is capital appreciation. The Fund invests principally in equity securities including common stock, preferred stock and convertible securities, as well as in warrants, participatory notes, and depository receipts of (i) companies registered in India, (ii) companies which perform a predominant part of their business in India, and (iii) holding companies which hold a predominant part of their participations in companies referred to in (i) and (ii), all of them across the entire market capitalization spectrum from small- to large-cap companies.