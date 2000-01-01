Investment Strategy

The Fund’s primary objective is long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in US equity and related debt securities. Income generation is a secondary consideration. The Fund will pursue these objectives primarily through investment in equity and debt securities of US corporate issuers that are listed or traded on Eligible Markets which the Investment Adviser believes are available at market prices less than their value based on certain recognised or objective criteria (“intrinsic value”). A significant portion of the debt securities in which the Fund invests is expected to be Sub- Investment Grade debt or equivalent unrated securities.