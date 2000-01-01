Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide a growing level of income which is higher than that of the FTSE All-Share Index, together with capital growth over the medium to long term (meaning 3-5 years). The Fund will primarily invest in the equity securities of UK companies listed on the London Stock Exchange. To a lesser extent it may also invest in fixed interest and other debt related securities and convertible stocks. The Fund may also invest a proportion of its portfolio in other types of transferable securities, cash and near cash, money market instruments, and other collective investment schemes.