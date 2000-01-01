Franklin UK Equity Income W Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History4.58%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.79
  • 3 Year alpha1.04
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.52%
  • SectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupFranklin Templeton
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7MKLS14

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide a growing level of income which is higher than that of the FTSE All-Share Index, together with capital growth over the medium to long term (meaning 3-5 years). The Fund will primarily invest in the equity securities of UK companies listed on the London Stock Exchange. To a lesser extent it may also invest in fixed interest and other debt related securities and convertible stocks. The Fund may also invest a proportion of its portfolio in other types of transferable securities, cash and near cash, money market instruments, and other collective investment schemes.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .