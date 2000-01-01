Franklin UK Managers' Focus W Acc

  • Yield History2.44%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.81
  • 3 Year alpha2.1
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.83%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupFranklin Templeton
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7MPWT49

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve a total return (i.e. a combination of capital growth and income) exceeding that of the FTSE All-Share Index, over the medium to long term (meaning 3-5 years). The Fund will primarily invest in the equity securities of up to 50 small, medium and large UK companies. In addition, at the ACD’s discretion, the Fund may also invest a proportion of its portfolio in other types of transferable securities including fixed interest and other debt related securities, cash and near cash, money market instruments, and other collective investment schemes.

