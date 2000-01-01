Franklin UK Mid Cap W Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.88%
- 3 Year sharpe1.10
- 3 Year alpha4.89
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE 250 Ex Investment Trust TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.82%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupFranklin Templeton
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7BXT545
Investment Strategy
The fund will primarily invest in the equity securities of UK companies listed in the FTSE 250 Index. In addition, at the ACD’s discretion, the Fund may also invest a proportion of its portfolio in other types of transferable securities including fixed interest and other debt related securities, cash and near cash, money market instruments, and other collective investment schemes.