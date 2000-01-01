Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve a total return (i.e. a combination of capital growth and income) exceeding that of the FTSE All-Share Index, over the medium to long term (meaning 3-5 years). The Fund will primarily invest in a portfolio of equity securities issued by UK companies of any size or industry sector. The Fund may also hold European equity securities if the Manager considers this to be of potential advantage to investors. In addition, at the ACD’s discretion, the Fund may also invest a proportion of its portfolio in other types of transferable securities including fixed interest and other debt related securities, cash and near cash, money market instruments, and other collective investment schemes.