Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide a growing level of income, together with capital growth to achieve a total return exceeding that of the FTSE All-Share Index, over the medium to long term. The Fund will invest primarily in the equity securities of UK companies that have paid consistently rising dividends. In addition, at the ACD’s discretion, the Fund may also invest a proportion of its portfolio in other types of transferable securities including fixed interest and other debt related securities, cash and near cash, money market instruments, and other collective investment schemes.