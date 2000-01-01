Franklin UK Smaller Companies W Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.31%
- 3 Year sharpe0.92
- 3 Year alpha6.41
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkNumis SC Ex Invt Com TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.83%
- SectorUK Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupFranklin Templeton
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BYVDZV14
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve capital growth exceeding that of the Numis Smaller Companies Index over the medium to long term. The Fund will primarily invest in the equity securities of smaller UK companies. Smaller companies are defined as those which are quoted on a regulated market and which, have a market capitalisation no greater than the largest company in the Numis Smaller Companies Index.