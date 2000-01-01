Franklin US Opportunities W Acc

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.01
  • 3 Year alpha2.14
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkRussell 3000 Growth TR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.84%
  • SectorNorth America
  • Manager GroupFranklin Templeton
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7KCG406

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide capital appreciation in the long term through investment in US equities. The investment policy, and the general nature of the portfolio, is to invest primarily in equity securities of US issuers demonstrating accelerating growth, increasing profitability, or above-average growth or growth potential as compared with the overall economy. Equity securities generally entitle the holder to participate in a company’s general operating results.

